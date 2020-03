FILE PHOTO: The JetBlue Airways logo is seen on a revolving door entering John F. Kennedy Airport in the Queens borough of New York U.S., January 24, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU.O) on Monday withdrew its 2020 forecast citing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Rival United Airlines Inc (UAL.O) which has a bigger exposure to China, was the first to withdraw its full-year 2020 outlook due to the virus.