Britain to register COVID-19 as 'notifiable disease': BBC

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a protective mask walks along the platform at Leicester Square underground station in London, Britain, February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

(Reuters) - Britain will formally register COVID-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, as "notifiable", BBC reported here on Wednesday.

“To mitigate the impact on businesses, we will register COVID19 as a notifiable disease,” BBC quoted a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) as saying.

“This will help companies seek compensation through their insurance policies in the event of any cancellations they may have to make as a result of the spread of the virus.”