Czech Prime Minister says nationwide quarantine likely

FILE PHOTO: Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis arrives for the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the government would likely declare a quarantine for the entire country to fight the coronavirus outbreak, he told a television interview on Sunday.

The cabinet will meet on Sunday afternoon.

“I am convinced that today the government, and I will be proposing it, will take this measure,” he said in an interview on Prima television.

He also said it was important for people to only go to and from work and home.