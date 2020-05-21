Starbucks recoups nearly two-thirds of comparable U.S. sales as stores reopen

FILE PHOTO: A Starbucks logo is pictured on the door of the Green Apron Delivery Service at the Empire State Building in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S. June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) said on Thursday it had regained nearly two-thirds of its comparable U.S. store sales from the prior year, as it reopened stores and modified operations due to the coronavirus-related restrictions.

The coffee-chain said it was tracking slightly above its expected recovery as it opened large number of outlets in the United States in the second week of May.

The company had said it expects to reopen nearly 90% of stores in June. Still, it warned on Thursday it would take time to fully recover and post positive comparable store sales growth. bit.ly/2LM6Zeb