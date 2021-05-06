IN BRIEF: N.Y. landlords sue to block latest eviction moratorium extension

(Reuters) - A group of New York landlords on Thursday sued state and local officials in an effort to block the state’s moratorium on many residential evictions, which had been set to expire before the state legislature on Tuesday extended it through the end of August.

The Empire State Building and One World Trade Center rise above Manhattan as seen from an apartment in the Central Park Tower building as the building celebrates its topping out in New York, U.S. September 17, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The lawsuit was filed by five individual landlords and the Rent Stabilization Association of NYC Inc, a landlord association, against the chief administrative judge of the state court system and the sheriffs of New York City and nearby Dutchess and Nassau Counties.

It sought an injunction preventing them from enforcing the moratorium, codified by the COVID-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act (CEEFPA).

They said that the law unconstitutionally compelled them to disseminate government messages with which they disagreed, by informing tenants of their rights. They also said that the law’s “vague” ban on eviction in circumstances of “hardship” violated their due process rights.

The landlords said there was no basis for the extension “just as New York is otherwise returning to normal life, with Governor (Andrew) Cuomo declaring that the entire state will reopen later this month as more and more of the state’s citizens are vaccinated.”

A spokesman for the state court system had no immediate comment. The New York City law department and sheriffs could not immediately be reached.

The individual landlords previously sued New York Attorney General Letitia James over the law, but a judge rejected that case after finding James was not the proper defendant because her office did not enforce evictions.

The case is Chrysafis et al v. Marks et al, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York, No. 21-cv-2516.

For plaintiffs: Randy Mastro of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

For defendants: Not immediately available