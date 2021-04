FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and sryinge are seen in front of displayed Johnson&Johnson logo in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s health ministry on Tuesday recommended that the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine be used for people over the age of 60, after Europe’s drugs regulator said the jab may be linked to blood clotting issues among younger people.

The ministry has already made the same recommendation for the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Italy.