Two more cases of Ebola confirmed in Uganda: WHO

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Two more cases of Ebola have been confirmed in Uganda after a five-year-old boy died of the disease, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

“The young patient ... died last night. Two more samples ... have tested positive. We, therefore, have three confirmed cases,” the agency said on Twitter, citing Uganda’s health minister.

The cases are the first to cross the border from an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.