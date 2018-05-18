Congo northwest city Mbandaka confirms three new Ebola cases

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Three new cases of Ebola were confirmed in northwest Congo’s regional capital of Mbandaka on Friday, in a part of the city lying next to the Congo River, the health ministry said.

The ministry statement late on Friday said the suspected cases had been reported in the neighborhood of Wangata, next to the river, on Thursday. Samples had been taken for testing. A further suspected case also arrived on Friday in the city of one million, it said.