May 10, 2018 / 12:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Northwest Congo hospital has four new suspected Ebola cases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA (Reuters) - The main hospital in Democratic Republic of Congo’s northwestern town of Bikoro received four new suspected Ebola cases on Thursday, the hospital’s director told Reuters.

Bikoro is the nearest major town to Ikoko Impenge, the village where the first reports of the fever appeared. A total of 25 are now suspected to have been infected since the start of the year, of whom at least 17 have died.

Hospital director Serge Ngaleto said that among the four cases, two were health workers who had come into contact with people suspected of being infected.

Reporting by Amedee Mwarabu; Writing by Tim Cocks; editing by John Stonestreet

