May 10, 2018 / 5:16 PM / in 2 hours

Congo confirms one dead from Ebola, 11 others infected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo’s Health Minister Oly Ilunga on Thursday announced the first confirmed Ebola death in a new outbreak of the disease and said 11 other people are now confirmed to be infected.

At least 17 people have died since inhabitants of a village in the country’s northwest began showing symptoms resembling Ebola several months ago. However, those cases were not confirmed through testing.

Reporting by Patient Ligodi; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Joe Bavier

