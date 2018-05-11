Congo says another dies from suspected Ebola infection

(This May 10th story corrects to show death and other new cases of illness in Congo are suspected to be Ebola but have not been confirmed; clarifies number of suspected cases.)

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo’s Health Minister Oly Ilunga on Thursday announced a suspected death from Ebola in a new outbreak of the disease and said nine other new suspected cases had also emerged.

At least 17 people have died since inhabitants of a village in the country’s northwest began showing symptoms resembling Ebola several months ago. However, those cases were not confirmed through testing.