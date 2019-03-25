Factbox: From attacks to deaths, key facts about Congo's escalating Ebola epidemic

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Congo’s Ebola epidemic has now exceeded 1,000 cases, the country’s health ministry said on Monday, with a death toll of about 629 in the world’s second worst ever outbreak.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC), an aid group, cautioned that case numbers were on the rise and the outbreak could last another six to 12 months in a region beset by violence and poverty.

Here are some key facts and figures about Ebola: