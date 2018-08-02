Ebola in Congo outbreak is Zaire strain which can be vaccinated against

DAKAR (Reuters) - The type of Ebola in the latest outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo is the Zaire strain which has been successfully vaccinated against in past flare-ups, the health ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Four people have tested positive for Ebola in and around Mangina, a town of about 60,000 people in North Kivu province, 100 km (62 miles) from the Ugandan border. Another 20 people have died from unidentified hemorrhagic fevers in the area, mostly in the second half of July.