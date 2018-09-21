Congo confirms Ebola case at border crossing point on Lake Albert

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo has confirmed a case of Ebola on the shores of Lake Albert at a border point where people can cross into Uganda and almost 200 km (125 miles) away from the nearest other case, Ituri province’s vice governor said on Friday.

A medical worker wears a protective suit as he prepares to administer Ebola patient care at The Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA) treatment center in Beni, North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Fiston Mahamba

The current Ebola outbreak, which was declared on Aug. 1, is believed to have killed 97 people since July and infected another 46 in North Kivu and Ituri provinces.