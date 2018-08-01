WHO moving staff and supplies to Congo's new Ebola zone

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization has started moving staff and supplies to the area of Democratic Republic of Congo affected by a new Ebola outbreak, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a tweet on Wednesday.

A logo is pictured on the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

“Ebola is a constant threat in DRC. What adds to our confidence in the country’s ability to respond is the transparency they have displayed once again,” Tedros said.

“We will fight this one as we did the last,” he said.