Congo begins Ebola vaccinations in northwest city: witness

MBANDAKA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Congo has begun Ebola vaccinations of medical staff in the northwest city of Mbandaka, a Reuters witness said, the first in the Central African country to help stem an outbreak believed to have killed 25 people since early April.

The World Health Organization is sending over 7,540 doses of Ebola vaccine to Congo, 540 of which have been earmarked for Mbandaka where four Ebola cases have been confirmed.