KINSHASA (Reuters) - Congo has confirmed 11 new cases of Ebola in the northwest town of Bikoro, a health ministry spokeswoman said, widening an outbreak that the World Health Organization believes has already infected 44 people and killed 15.

Congolese Health Ministry officials carry the first batch of experimental Ebola vaccines in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe