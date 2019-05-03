Congo records 1,000th Ebola death in current outbreak

FILE PHOTO: Healthcare workers adjust gear before they enter a room where a baby is suspected of having died from Ebola, in Beni, North Kivu Province of Democratic Republic of Congo, December 15, 2018. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - The death toll from the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo rose above 1,000 on Friday, as violent attacks on treatment centres hamper efforts to control the second-worst epidemic of the virus on record.

The health ministry said 14 new deaths from the virus were recorded, taking the toll to 1,008 deaths from confirmed and probable cases since the outbreak was declared last August.