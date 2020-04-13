Congo records third new Ebola case from same infection chain: WHO

KINSHASA (Reuters) - The Democratic Republic of Congo recorded a third new Ebola case on Monday, a seven-year-old girl who had started showing symptoms after visiting the same health center as the two previous cases, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

After more than seven weeks without a new infection, Congo had been due on Sunday to mark an end to the second-deadliest outbreak of the virus on record, until a case was confirmed on Friday in the eastern city of Beni.