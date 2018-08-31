FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 3:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ebola control measures seem to be working in Congo, WHO says

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Efforts to halt an outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus in Democratic Republic of Congo appear to be working, although the data needs to be interpreted with caution and there are still substantial risks, the World Health Organization said on Friday.

A Congolese health worker administers Ebola vaccine to a boy who had contact with an Ebola sufferer in the village of Mangina in North Kivu province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, August 18, 2018. REUTERS/Olivia Acland

“Recent trends suggest that control measures are working,” a WHO statement said, citing improving figures for tracing patients’ contacts, rapid treatment of Ebola patients with therapeutic drugs, and vaccinations of people at risk.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Gareth Jones

