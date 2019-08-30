Ebola deaths in east Congo outbreak top 2,000

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - The death toll from the year-long Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has topped 2,000, according to government data released on Friday, which also showed the number of confirmed cases of the virus had surpassed 3,000.

The outbreak, which was officially declared in August of last year, is the second deadliest on record, behind the 2013-16 epidemic in West Africa that killed more than 11,300 people.