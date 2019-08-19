Ebola spreads 200 km west to remote, militia-run Congo town

FILE PHOTO: A health worker injects a man with Ebola vaccine in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

GOMA, Congo (Reuters) - Congolese authorities have confirmed a new case of Ebola in the remote, militia-controlled town of Walikale, hundreds of kilometers away from where previous cases near the border with Uganda and Rwanda occurred, the Health Ministry said overnight.

Walikale lies about 200 km (125 miles) west of Goma, one of the towns affected by the Ebola epidemic, and much further away from the epicenter of the epidemic in Butembo and Beni.

The ministry also confirmed a third case in South Kivu region, more than 700 km (430 miles) south of where the first case was detected.