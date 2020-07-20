Health News
July 20, 2020 / 4:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

West Congo ebola cases up to 60, funerals a risk, says WHO

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) attends a news conference on the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland May 3, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - Ebola cases in western Democratic Republic of Congo have risen to 60, with funerals a particular concern for disease spread, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

WHO emergencies expert Mike Ryan said another three cases were detected at the weekend, making a total of 56 confirmed and four probable infections in an outbreak announced last month in Congo’s Equateur province.

“The disease is active, not controlled,” Ryan told a virtual briefing from the U.N. agency’s headquarters in Geneva, noting burial practices as a worry.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Michael Shields

