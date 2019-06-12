WHO emergency committee to meet on Ebola on Friday: statement

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization will convene its emergency committee on Friday June 14 to decide whether the Ebola outbreak constitutes an international emergency, the U.N. agency said in a statement.

It will be the third time that the group of independent experts have evaluated the epidemic, which was declared in the Democratic Republic of Congo last August and has infected at least 2,062 people, killing 1,390 of them.

The disease spread to Uganda this week, where one boy died on Wednesday and two other cases have been confirmed, the WHO said earlier in the day.