IMF says ready to aid Congo in Ebola crisis if needed

FILE PHOTO: International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside its headquarters in Washington, September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday it had ample scope to provide financial support to Congo if it needs help dealing with an Ebola outbreak that has been declared an international health emergency.

IMF officials are in contact with authorities in Congo and continue to monitor and assess the situation closely, spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters.

“Although the economic impact is not yet clear, we have ample scope within the Fund’s lending facilities to provide financial support, if needed, and we stand ready to take action,” he said.