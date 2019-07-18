Ebola patient suspected of going to Rwanda: report

GENEVA (Reuters) - A woman who died of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo may have taken the deadly disease into Rwanda, according to a Ugandan Health Ministry report published by the World Health Organization on Thursday.

The woman, a fishmonger who vomited multiple times at a market in Uganda on July 11 before dying of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo, the WHO said on Wednesday. The case raised the risk of the disease spreading in Uganda.

“Upon leaving Uganda, she is suspected to have gone to Goma in DRC and later to Gisenyi in Rwanda with unknown business interests,” the latest report said. Rwanda has never had a recorded case of Ebola.