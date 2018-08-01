FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 3:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

Four cases of Ebola confirmed in northeast Congo: health ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Four cases of the Ebola virus have been confirmed in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

Twenty deaths from hemorrhagic fever have also been recorded in the area, the ministry said. There is no evidence suggesting a link between the latest cases and an outbreak in northwestern Congo that killed 33 and was declared over last week.

Reporting By Fiston Mahamba; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Edward McAllister

