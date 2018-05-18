FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 2:41 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Congo's Ebola outbreak not yet an international emergency: WHO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - An outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo does not yet constitute an international public health emergency and there are strong reasons to think it can be brought under control, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference after an Emergency Committee meeting on the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and two days before the start of the WHO's annual World Health Assembly at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters “we have an evolving situation” and said emergency response teams planned to start administering an experimental vaccine to frontline health workers in Congo by Sunday.

Reporting by Tom Miles and Kate Kelland

