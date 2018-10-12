FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Health News
October 12, 2018 / 6:49 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

U.N. employee in eastern Congo tests positive for Ebola: U.N. memo

1 Min Read

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - A United Nations employee in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has tested positive for Ebola, the first such case during the current outbreak, the head of U.N. peacekeeping mission there said on Friday in a letter to staff.

“I am writing today to inform you that my leadership team and I have regretfully just received news that a U.N. colleague based in Beni has tested positive for Ebola, and is now receiving the necessary medical treatment,” Leila Zerrougui wrote in the letter seen by Reuters.

Reporting By Fiston Mahamba; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.