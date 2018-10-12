U.N. employee in eastern Congo tests positive for Ebola: U.N. memo

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - A United Nations employee in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has tested positive for Ebola, the first such case during the current outbreak, the head of U.N. peacekeeping mission there said on Friday in a letter to staff.

“I am writing today to inform you that my leadership team and I have regretfully just received news that a U.N. colleague based in Beni has tested positive for Ebola, and is now receiving the necessary medical treatment,” Leila Zerrougui wrote in the letter seen by Reuters.