FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 8, 2018 / 1:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

WHO chief says Ebola outbreak in Congo is stabilizing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The fight against a deadly Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo is giving reason for cautious optimism, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

“It’s stabilizing. We’re optimistic, cautiously optimistic,” he told Reuters.

He said he would travel to Congo on Sunday to check on progress a month into the outbreak, and would also go to neighboring Central African Republic as part of a drive to build up health systems in the fragile and impoverished country.

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.