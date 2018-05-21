WHO says Ebola preparedness much better now than in 2014

GENEVA (Reuters) - The spread of Ebola to a major city in Democratic Republic of Congo is worrying but the outlook is much more optimistic than when a major outbreak was reported in West Africa in 2014, the head of the World Health Organization said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A health worker sprays a visitor with chlorine after leaving the isolation facility, prepared to receive suspected Ebola cases, at the Mbandaka General Hospital, in Mbandaka, Democratic Republic of Congo May 20, 2018. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe/File Photo

“It’s concerning that we now have cases of Ebola in an urban center, but we are much better placed to deal with this outbreak than we were in 2014,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom told health ministers at the start of the WHO’s annual assembly.

“I’m pleased to say that vaccination is starting as we speak today.”