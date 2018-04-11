What happens when architects join doctors to solve global health problems?

OXFORD, England (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - In Rwanda, a team of young architects join doctors and nurses to design a solution to help reduce the spread of tuberculosis, while in the United States a communications expert works with a charity supporting drug users.

They are fellows of the Global Health Corps, a U.S.-based charity aiming to mobilize a network of young leaders motivated by the belief that health is a human right, according to co-founder and former U.S. first daughter Barbara Pierce Bush.

A medical degree is not needed but a drive to create health systems that work for all people, no matter where they are or whether they are rich or poor, she said.

It was a trip to Uganda in 2003 with her father, former U.S. President George W. Bush, at the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, that opened her eyes to what it means to be poor when you need life-saving medicines.

She saw how AIDS had ravaged the country and how poor people struggled to get access to medicines that were easily available to patients in the United States and other developed countries.

“I was maddened by that ... I couldn’t believe that it was the 21st century and we were living in a world where we have the tools to keep people alive and yet, if you were poor, you couldn’t get access,” said 36-year-old Bush.

Bush graduated from Yale University with a degree in humanities but her heart was set on finding a different model to Western-designed, top-down responses to health problems that rarely take into account the perspectives of those being served.

After working in global health for a few years, including a job in a children’s hospital in South Africa, she brainstormed with friends which led to the Global Health Corps in 2009.

“Our intervention is to (have) great leaders who ... are building systems to ensure that everybody, no matter where they live, have access to the information, drugs and care they need to life a full life,” Bush told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

GHC recruits from a diverse pool of young professionals aged under 30, including architects, communications professionals, engineers and data specialists. About half are from Africa.

During the 13-month program, fellows are placed with non-profits, government agencies and local health care providers. Two fellows work in a pair, one from the host country and one from abroad to promote cross-cultural collaboration.

Almost 900 fellows from around 40 countries have completed the program in countries including Malawi, Rwanda, Uganda, Zambia and also in the United States.

About 60 percent of GHC’s fellows are female compared to the 80 percent male leadership in global health, said Bush.

“We are thrilled that we have such great female representation,” she said on Wednesday when she was awarded the Skoll Award for Social Entrepreneurship at a ceremony in Oxford, one of six winners this year.