FILE PHOTO: People walk in front of closed stores, after the Greek government imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Athens, Greece, November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s economy is expected to recover strongly once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, though the longer the health crisis lasts the smaller the bounce, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Monday.

Greece’s economy was expected to contract 8.2 percent this year before a second nationwide lockdown came into effect on Nov. 7.