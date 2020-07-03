'Let's not blow it now, folks' says PM Johnson

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Britons not to abuse their new found freedoms this weekend when pubs and restaurants reopen for the first time in months, telling people to act responsibly or risk a resurgence in the coronavirus.

“My message is, let’s not blow it now folks, we’ve done a fantastic job so far in bearing down on this disease, collectively, let’s not blow it now,” he told LBC radio, speaking a day before pubs and other hospitality businesses in England are allowed to reopen.