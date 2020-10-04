Mainland China reports 16 new coronavirus cases on October 3

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk at a shopping area following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China on Sunday reported 16 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Oct. 3, compared with 10 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 26 new asymptomatic patients.

As of Saturday, mainland China had 85,450 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said. China’s death toll from the COVID-19 remained at 4,634.