Mainland China reports 16 new coronavirus cases on October 3

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China on Sunday reported 16 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Oct. 3, compared with 10 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.
All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.
China also reported 26 new asymptomatic patients.
As of Saturday, mainland China had 85,450 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said. China’s death toll from the COVID-19 remained at 4,634.
Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Cheng Leng; Editing by William Mallard
