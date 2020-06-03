German carmakers become more upbeat about exports, production: Ifo

FILE PHOTO - Cars intended for export wait at the port for loading, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Bremerhaven, Germany, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BERLIN (Reuters) - German carmakers became more optimistic about their prospects for production and exports in May, a survey by the Ifo economic institute showed on Wednesday, a ray of hope for the sector that has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The index for export expectations rose to -9.8 from -65.3 in April while the index for production expectations increased to 22.7 from -41.5.

But Ifo warned that the sector remained pessimistic overall, with carmakers feeling more downbeat about the current business conditions than they did during the 2009 global financial crisis.