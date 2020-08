FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks and face shields walk at the park amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

(Reuters) - Indonesia reported its biggest rise in new coronavirus infections for a third successive day on Saturday, the health ministry website showed.

Saturday’s 3,308 cases take Indonesia’s tally of infections to 169,195, while 92 new deaths carried its toll to 7,261, data on the website showed.