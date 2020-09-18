Myanmar reports 424 new COVID-19 cases in record daily rise

A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab sample from a woman for nucleic acid testing following two imported coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections from neighbouring Myanmar, at a hotel in the border city of Ruili, Dehong prefecture, Yunnan province, China September 15, 2020. Picture taken September 15, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.

YANGON (Reuters) - Myanmar reported 424 new coronavirus infections on Friday, the Southeast Asian country’s biggest daily rise so far amid a recent resurgence of the virus after weeks without confirmed domestic transmission.

The health ministry did not say where the 424 cases were found but recently most new infections have been in Yangon, the commercial capital and biggest city.

Myanmar has so far reported a total 4,467 COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths. Infections have increased to hundreds of new cases per day over the past weeks after the coronavirus resurfaced in the western state of Rakhine, following weeks without a confirmed domestic case.

Domestic airlines announced that services have been suspended until the end of September and health authorities widened a stay-at-home order to nearly half of the townships in greater Yangon, the biggest city.