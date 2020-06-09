Thailand reports two new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

A worker in a protective suit sprays disinfectant inside a movie theater ahead of its reopening after the Thai government eased isolation measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand on Tuesday reported two new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, bringing its total to 3,121 confirmed cases, of which 58 were fatalities.

The two cases were quarantined Thai nationals returning from Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government’s COVID-19 Administration Centre.

Thailand has recorded no new local transmissions for 15 days in a row, while 2,973 patients have recovered.