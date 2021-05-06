Insys founder, execs fight to overturn opioid bribe scheme convictions

(Reuters) - Insys Therapeutics Inc’s founder and four ex-executives faced tough questions on Thursday from a federal appeals court panel in Boston as they sought to void their convictions for bribing doctors to prescribe an addictive opioid and defraud insurers.

John Kapoor, the billionaire founder of Insys Therapeutics Inc., arrives at the federal courthouse during the trial accusing Insys executives of a wide-ranging scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe an addictive opioid medication, in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

But some members of the three-judge 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel also had concerns about arguments by prosecutors who were seeking to revive part of a jury’s verdict that a trial judge threw out against John Kapoor and the others.

Kapoor, the former chairman and onetime CEO of the now-bankrupt Arizona-based drugmaker, is the highest-ranking pharmaceutical executive to be convicted of offenses that prosecutors say helped fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic.

A federal jury found Kapoor guilty in 2019 of running a wide-ranging scheme to bribe doctors nationwide by retaining them to act as speakers at sham events ostensibly meant to educate clinicians about its fentanyl spray, Subsys.

The drug was approved only to treat cancer pain, though prosecutors alleged it was prescribed widely to non-cancer patients. Fentanyl is an especially potent opioid, up to 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Prosecutors said Kapoor also directed efforts to defraud insurers that were reluctant to pay for Subsys. His co-defendants were former Insys executives and managers Michael Gurry, Richard Simon, Sunrise Lee and Joseph Rowan.

But U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs later overturned part of their racketeering conspiracy convictions, saying prosecutors failed to prove Kapoor and the others intended for doctors to prescribe Subsys to patients who did not need it.

Kapoor was sentenced to 5-1/2 years in prison. The other executives were sentenced to terms ranging from one year to 33 months.

Martin Weinberg, a lawyer for Kapoor, argued the remaining conviction was tainted as a result from “highly inflammatory” testimony at trial by nine patients who suffered drug abuse, breakdowns and hallucinations after being prescribed Subsys.

He said the testimony was unnecessary given the “inherent” addictive nature of opioids and created the risk that the Boston jury would identify with the patients and seek to hold the out-of-state corporate executives responsible for their ailments.

“We all know about what opioid addition and opioid catastrophe has done to this community,” Weinberg said.

But U.S. Circuit Judge Bruce Selya said Weinberg faced a “high hurdle” in making that argument, given the wide discretion trial judges have in admitting testimony. He also said he was struggling with why it was not relevant testimony.

“The fact of addiction is part and parcel of the alleged scheme here,” he said.

David Lieberman, a lawyer with the U.S. Justice Department, argued that the court should go further than just rejecting that argument but also should revive the portions of the guilty verdict that Burroughs overturned, saying plenty of evidence backed it.

He said the evidence showed that Kapoor and the others were aware that some of the 13 doctors whom the case centered on and whose prescriptions accounted for a majority of Insys’ sales operated pill mills and were effectively “drug pushers.”

“If a rational jury could agree with the government, then we think the inquiry ends,” he said.

But U.S. Circuit Judge Robert Howard said “at best” prosecutors proved the executives knew the bribes would influence the doctors. He called it “a little bit of a leap” to say the evidence showed the bribes resulted in physicians writing illegitimate prescriptions.

“Even this certainty isn’t enough,” he said. “It has to be their specific intent to bring about that outcome.”

The case is United States v. Kapoor, 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1325.

For Kapoor: Martin Weinberg of Martin Weinberg Law and Kosta Stojilkovic of Wilkinson Walsh.

For Simon: William Fick of Fick & Marx.

For Lee: Peter Horstmann.

For Rowan: Michael Kendall of White & Case.

For Gurry: Megan Siddall of Miner Sidall.

For the government: David Lieberman of the U.S. Department of Justice.