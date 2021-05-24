MiMedx loses bid to get $40.2 million restitution from ex-CEO, COO

(Reuters) - Biotech company MiMedx Group Inc has lost a bid to get $40.2 million in restitution from its former chief executive and chief operating officer after they were found guilty of scheming to defraud investors by inflating the company’s revenue.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan ruled Sunday that the Marietta, Georgia-based company was not entitled to restitution because it was not a victim of the scheme by former CEO Parker Petit and former COO William Taylor.

“The defendants’ criminal actions were within the scope of their employment and designed to benefit MiMedx,” Rakoff wrote. “Thus, MiMedx could have been - but ultimately was not - criminally charged as a result of the defendants’ conduct.”

MiMedx, which is represented by David Rody of Sidley Austin, said in a statement that “next steps are still being determined.”

William Weinreb of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, a lawyer for Taylor, declined to comment, as did a spokesman for the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, which prosecuted the case and supported MiMedx’s request for restitution.

Alexandra Shapiro of Shapiro Arato Bach, a lawyer for Petit, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Petit and Taylor were convicted in November of securities fraud and conspiracy, respectively, following the first white-collar criminal trial to begin in Manhattan’s federal courthouse since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In February, Rakoff sentenced both men to a year in prison, ordering Petit to pay a $1 million fine and Taylor to pay a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors had alleged that in 2015, Petit and Taylor used sham consulting agreements and other means to inflate MiMedx’s reported revenue by about $9.5 million to make it appear that the company, which sells biologic products including skin grafts and amniotic fluid, had met its public revenue targets. The defendants’ lawyers argued that all of the transactions were legitimate and affected only the timing of when revenue was realized.

MiMedx argued that it was a victim of the crime because it had been forced to advance tens of millions of dollars in legal fees to the two executives’ lawyers.

Rakoff, however, said that the federal laws on criminal restitution - the Mandatory Victims Restitution Act and the Victim and Witness Protection Act - did not extend to Petit’s securities fraud conviction.

Even if he did have authority, Rakoff said, he could not order restitution from either defendant because MiMedx was not a victim. He rejected the company’s argument that Petit and Taylor hid their actions from others at the company, writing that that did not shield the company from liability under the principle of respondeat superior, which holds that a company is generally responsible for the actions of its agents.

The ruling comes after three of the defense firms in the case last month sued MiMedx, claiming it still owed millions in fees.

The case is USA v. Petit et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 1:19-cr-00850.

For the government: Assistant U.S. Attorneys Edward Imperatore, Scott Hartman and Daniel Tracer

For MiMedx: David Rody of Sidley Austin

For Petit: Alexandra Shapiro of Shapiro Arato Bach

For Taylor: William Weinreb of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan (NOTE: This story has been updated with responses from MiMedx and from Taylor’s counsel.)