FILE PHOTO: Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said gives a speech after being sworn in before the royal family council in Muscat, Oman January 11, 2020. REUTERS/Sultan Al Hasani

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, has pardoned 599 prisoners jailed for various offenses, including 336 foreigners, the state-run Oman News Agency said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The tweet did not say if the release was related to the coronavirus outbreak or the holy month of Ramadan, which starts later this month.