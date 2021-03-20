Q&A: Virginia AG Mark Herring on putting opioid settlement funds to good use

(Reuters) - Years after litigation against opioid drugmakers and distributors exploded nationwide, the beginning of the end is in sight. Top drug distributors and Johnson & Johnson have tentatively agreed to a $26 billion settlement, with other companies in active negotiations and trials scheduled to begin later this year.

Several states have already begun laying the groundwork for spending settlement and judgment funds. Earlier this year, Virginia’s legislature became one of the first to pass a law establishing a new body, the Opioid Abatement Authority, to oversee the funds. Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring, who co-sponsored the bill, talked to Reuters about the Authority’s purpose and how he expects it to work. His answers have been edited for length.

REUTERS: When did you first come up with the idea for the Opioid Abatement Authority, and what convinced you it was necessary?

HERRING: I looked at it from the experience that I have on other types of consumer matters. A lot of times, recoveries from consumer type cases - some will go toward restitution, but much of the money just goes right back into the general fund. I felt this crisis was so severe that it called out for some new type of approach where the proceeds really needed to get put back into communities around Virginia in order to help those who are battling addiction, and that would require some new type of framework.

REUTERS: Who are the people who will oversee the authority, and how were they chosen?

HERRING: People who will serve on this abatement authority will be specialists who are knowledgeable about what’s happening in the opioid crisis, including the Secretary of Health and Human Resources. There will be a couple of medical professionals, especially with expertise in public health or addiction treatment. It will have a recovery specialist. I thought that was really important to make sure that someone from the recovery community served on this board, have a representative from law enforcement, a couple of local government officials.

REUTERS: What criteria will there be for choosing projects that get the funds?

HERRING: We wrote the legislation to do a few things. We wanted to make sure that the money would go to strategies that had been proven effective in treating and helping those who are in addiction recovery. We wanted to leverage expertise. We wanted to leverage matching funds. We also knew that this was going to require effort all around the state at different levels, so some could go toward statewide priorities, and some would go to local governments for them to identify where the priorities should be.

Others would go to what we call historically, economically disadvantaged communities. Oftentimes, minority communities are hit hardest whenever there is a crisis, including this one. We also know that rural areas, especially in southwest Virginia, have been hit especially hard.

REUTERS: What kind of challenges do you foresee going forward?

HERRING: I think probably the biggest challenge is just how big the need is. There will never be enough money to really address the need for treatment and recovery services. Oftentimes, in order for treatment to be successful, there will have to be other strategies to address co-occurring illness, whether physical or mental, as well as a lot of the supports in housing and employment.

REUTERS: When do you expect the program to get into full swing?

HERRING: The law will officially take effect July 1. We have already gotten one settlement, from a company that did marketing for Purdue Pharma and some of the other pharmaceutical companies (McKinsey & Co). We were able to get a settlement that was over $500 million nationwide, about $13.6 (million) of that will come to Virginia, and the majority of that will come in in the coming months. So I’m hopeful that by the middle of this year, things will be moving so that the authority can begin to determine where to put that money.

At the same time there are ongoing cases. We are litigating against Teva Pharmaceutical. We filed suit against Purdue Pharma that’s now in bankruptcy court negotiations. So I’m hopeful that there will be significant other recoveries.