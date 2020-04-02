Swedish FSA suspends mortgage repayment rules for households

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said on Thursday it would suspend rules forcing banks to demand mortgage repayments from borrowers as a measure to limit the impact of the outbreak of the coronavirus on the economy.

“FI (FSA) is now proposing that the banks be given the possibility of granting amortisation exemption to all new and existing mortgagors due to the sharp downturn in the Swedish economy in the wake of COVID-19,” the watchdog said in a statement.

The exemption will extend until the end of June 2021.