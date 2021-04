FILE PHOTO: Turkish couple Yasar Canay and Ayse Canay wait for their flight to Washington D.C. at the Istanbul Airport, during the first day of resumed Turkish Airlines flights to the U.S. amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Istanbul, Turkey June 19, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will resume flights from the United Kingdom and Denmark, Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Eksi said on Wednesday.

Eksi said on Twitter passengers will need to have a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the flight, citing a decision by authorities.

Turkey had temporarily suspended flights from the two countries in December due to the new strains of the coronavirus.