Health News
June 4, 2020 / 3:58 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Vaccines group raises $8.8 billion for immunisation plans for poor

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The GAVI vaccines alliance said on Thursday it had raised $8.8 billion from international donor governments, companies and philanthropic foundations to fund its immunisation programmes through to 2025.

At a funding summit in London, GAVI said the pledges had exceeded its target of $7.4 billion, and would “help immunise 300 million more children in the world’s poorest countries against diseases like measles, polio and diphtheria”.

Reporting by Kate Kelland; editing by Mark Potter

