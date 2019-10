FILE PHOTO: Federal Trade Commission seal is seen at a news conference at FTC headquarters in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Thursday ordered a half-dozen e-cigarette companies to turn over sales and advertising data, the federal regulator said in a statement.

The order was sent to JUUL Labs Inc, R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company, Fontem US Inc, Logic Technology Development LLC, Nu Mark LLC and NJOY LLC, the FTC said.