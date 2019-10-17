Factbox: U.S. vaping-related deaths rise to 31, Minnesota confirms two more deaths

(Reuters) - Minnesota on Wednesday confirmed two more deaths from a mysterious lung illness linked to e-cigarettes, bringing the total number of deaths to 31 across the country, as U.S. health officials investigate the outbreak that has shown no signs of easing.

FILE PHOTO: A man uses a vape device in this illustration picture, September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Illustration

Latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) listed 1,299 confirmed and probable cases of the illness as of Oct. 8. (bit.ly/2IlMmo5)

CDC is due to update the number of illnesses and deaths later on Thursday. (bit.ly/33ylF7A)

The agency urged people last month to not use e-cigarettes with marijuana ingredient tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), saying that the high-inducing component may have a role in causing the illness.

U.S. health officials have said there may be more than one cause for the outbreak of the illness and that they do not see a meaningful drop in the number of new cases.

Here’s what we know about the vaping-related deaths so far:

** States that have reported deaths: Alabama, California (3), Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia (2), Illinois, Indiana (3), Kansas (2), Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota (3), Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Oregon (2), Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

** About 70% of the 1,043 patients, on whom data is available, are male, with 15% below 18 years of age, according to the CDC.

** Data shows all reported patients have a history of e-cigarette use or vaping.

** Patients have reported symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath or chest pain, as well as nausea or diarrhea, according to the CDC.

** Washington Governor Jay Inslee last month urged state agencies to ban flavored and cannabis-derived vaping products and said more stringent rules could follow.

** A federal judge this month denied the industry’s bid to put a hold on Massachusetts’ four-month ban, saying a temporary restraining order on the ban would conflict with the public interest.

** New York state, Michigan and Rhode Island have all banned the sale of flavored vaping products.

** Kroger Co, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Walmart Inc have said they would stop selling e-cigarettes at their stores.

** Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will stop selling e-cigarette components in the United States.