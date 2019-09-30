Factbox: Vaping-related illness causes 12 U.S. deaths - CDC

(Reuters) - U.S. health officials are investigating a mysterious vaping-related respiratory illness that has so far caused 12 deaths and sickened 805 people.

A man uses a vape as he walks on Broadway in New York City, U.S., September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

In its latest recommendation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urged people to not use e-cigarettes with marijuana ingredient tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) as latest data suggests that the high-inducing component may play a role in causing the illness.

The CDC updates the number of cases every Thursday as the investigation deepens. (bit.ly/2n4TPAm)

Here’s what we know about the vaping-related deaths so far:

** As of Sept. 24, 805 probable and confirmed cases of the illness have been reported from 46 states and 1 U.S. territory

** Twelve deaths have been confirmed so far in 10 states: California (2), Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas (2), Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri and Oregon

** Nearly 70% of the 771 patients the CDC received data on are male, with 16% below 18

** The CDC data notes all reported patients have a history of e-cigarette use or vaping

** Washington state Governor Jay Inslee last week urged state agencies to ban flavored and cannabis-derived vaping products and said more stringent rules could follow

** Massachusetts has imposed a four-month ban on sales of all vaping products, including those used for tobacco and marijuana, which is legal in the state

** New York state, Michigan and Rhode Island have all banned the sale of flavored vaping products